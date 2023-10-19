Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, is earning high praise and drawing comparisons to football legend Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The young English midfielder, who made a high-profile move to Santiago Bernabeu in a €103 million transfer during the summer, is turning heads with his exceptional performances.

Bellingham has been in scintillating form, scoring an impressive 10 goals in as many appearances for Real Madrid this season, a feat that has even seen him match records set by the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo. Additionally, he has been a key player for England, helping his national team secure a spot in next summer's European Championship in Germany. In a recent match against Italy at Wembley, Bellingham showcased his skills by winning a penalty and setting up a goal for Marcus Rashford in a 3-1 victory.

Former Italy manager Arrigo Sacchi, a respected figure in the football world, has become a fan of Bellingham's playing style. Sacchi expressed his admiration, stating, “He was dominant… Only Messi had impressed me so much at his age. Of course, Bellingham is different from Leo, but if he remains this humble he can retrace his steps because Bellingham is world-class.”

What's ahead of Jude Bellingham?

At just 20 years old, Bellingham has already amassed significant experience, playing nearly 200 matches for clubs like Birmingham, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid, as well as earning 27 caps for England. His exceptional talent has made him a frontrunner for the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2023, and he is poised to challenge for the Ballon d'Or in the years to come, following in the footsteps of the legendary Messi, who is set to secure his eighth Golden Ball award. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as Bellingham continues to shine on the football stage.