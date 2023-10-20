Real Madrid‘s midfield sensation Jude Bellingham is riding high on success, and he's not shy about crediting the passionate Madridista faithful for his extraordinary form, reported by GOAL. The young midfielder, signed for a whopping €103 million (£88m/$110m), has taken the football world by storm, netting an incredible 10 goals and providing three assists in his first 10 appearances for the Spanish giants. His exceptional performance has earned him the coveted Player of the Month award for the second consecutive time.

Speaking about his connection with the enthusiastic Madrid fans, Bellingham expressed his gratitude, stating, “My connection with the fans is very special, it is a pleasure to play for them. I enjoy the songs and the chants, they give me a lot of energy and strength. It is probably the reason why I have started the way I have.” Bellingham's enthusiasm for the fans' support is palpable, highlighting the significant role they play in boosting his morale and performance on the field.

The English midfielder also shared his delight in playing at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, calling it a dream come true. “Playing here is better than I could have ever imagined. I'm enjoying every moment in training and in games, and I hope it stays that way,” he added.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

As Real Madrid prepares for their upcoming La Liga clash against Sevilla this Saturday, Jude Bellingham is expected to be a key figure in the starting lineup. With his unwavering spirit and the backing of the passionate Madrid fans, Bellingham's remarkable journey at the club continues to unfold, promising more thrilling moments for football enthusiasts worldwide.