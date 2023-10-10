Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham isn't just content with his club success; he has his sights set on a long-term goal with the England national team, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old midfielder, who has been making waves at Santiago Bernabeu since his €103 million summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, is determined to bring home major international trophies for England.

In an interview, Bellingham expressed his unwavering confidence in the England team's ability to win tournaments, stating, “My goal for the next 12 months with the England team will be the same for the next 10-15 years: try to win major tournaments.” He emphasized the importance of acknowledging and embracing the team's high expectations, believing that past experiences in tournaments should fuel their determination rather than temper their ambitions.

Bellingham's optimism is rooted in the progress England has made in recent tournaments. He highlighted the team's mentality, emphasizing the need to approach every game with determination, whether it's a friendly or a crucial qualifier. He added, “There definitely has to be a belief that we can win trophies because that’s what we are here to do and that’s the standard of the team that we’ve now got. In a humble way, of course.”

What's next for England and Jude Bellingham?

Currently part of the England squad gearing up for a friendly against Australia and a Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Italy, Jude Bellingham's passion and ambition reflect the team's newfound confidence. With Bellingham's talent and determination, England fans can expect an exciting era ahead, as the young midfielder aims to make a significant impact on the international stage.