Jude Bellingham’s remarkable performance at Real Madrid has left his teammates in absolute awe, reported by GOAL. The English midfielder has taken the football world by storm, scoring an impressive 10 goals in just 10 matches since joining Los Blancos. Bellingham's phenomenal start has already surpassed the early records set by legendary Cristiano Ronaldo during his Real Madrid tenure.

Despite the hefty €103 million ($137 million) investment made in Bellingham during the summer transfer window, Real Madrid now views him as a bargain acquisition. Bellingham's impact goes beyond his impressive goal-scoring record; he has brought an unparalleled level of professionalism to the squad. One Real Madrid player went on record, describing Bellingham as “a professional, from head to toe,” highlighting his unwavering dedication and commitment to his craft.

Even in his inaugural match for the club against AC Milan during the pre-season, Bellingham's physical prowess and footballing intelligence stunned everyone at the club. His seamless integration into the team and ability to make an immediate impact have solidified his status as one of the most promising talents in world football.

Moreover, Bellingham’s friendly and easy-going demeanor has made him a favorite among teammates. Real Madrid insiders believe that his positive attitude and approachable nature have significantly enhanced the team’s chemistry and camaraderie.

Off the field, Real Madrid sees Bellingham not just as a player but as a potential ambassador. His presence is expected to bolster the club's global image, particularly in English-speaking markets, further expanding the Real Madrid brand’s influence around the world.

Fresh from his starring role in Real Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Osasuna, Jude Bellingham is now gearing up to represent the Three Lions. England will face Australia in a friendly match on October 13, followed by a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on October 17. With his incredible form and infectious positivity, Bellingham continues to make waves, leaving an indelible mark on both his teammates and fans worldwide.