Real Madrid fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has offered a promising update about his future with the club, reported by GOAL. The 23-year-old, who scored the decisive goal for Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final, has become a pivotal player for the team since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu in 2018, amassing over 230 appearances and scoring 62 goals.

Despite occasional transfer speculations linking him with clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool, Vinicius has expressed his desire to remain with Los Blancos for the long haul. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the Brazilian sensation has made it clear that he intends to spend the rest of his career with the Spanish giants.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Vinicius expressed his gratitude for the fans' affection and revealed his happiness to play for the club. He stated, “It is always an honor, the affection I receive from these fans and the one I have for them. I am very happy to play here, and I want to continue playing here for the rest of my life.”

What's next for Vinicius Jr.?

The talented forward, who was included in the 30-man longlist for the 2023 Ballon d'Or, is expected to sign a new contract with Real Madrid soon. This extension will put an end to any exit rumors, allowing Vinicius to concentrate on unlocking even more of his potential and contributing further to the team's success. Real Madrid supporters can look forward to witnessing more memorable moments from Vinicius Junior in the iconic white jersey.