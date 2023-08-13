Even after staying at the club, the Kylian Mbappé fiasco at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Although the World Cup winner will stay with the Ligue 1 giants for another season, it is unlikely that his links to Real Madrid will fade anytime soon. He also denied playing for Al Hilal, despite the club agreeing on a record-breaking £259m bid. For now, PSG are working on plans regarding Mbappé this season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, PSG, and Luis Enrique have decided to reintegrate the World Cup winner back into the squad. Mbappé was removed from PSG's first Ligue 1 game against Lorient yesterday, which finished goalless. Enrique was asked about Mbappé's removal, and the Spaniard claimed full responsibility for his exclusion.

PSG issued a statement earlier this morning about Mbappé's future. “Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game vs. Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning.”

Mbappé was impressed by PSG's recent signings in this window. He publicly welcomed the addition of fellow countryman Ousmane Dembele to the club. However, the recent moves made by Enrique clearly show that he wants to emphasize his authority on the team.

After all, the Spaniard has managed the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta, and Gerard Pique at Barcelona. If he can manage those high-profile players, he can surely manage Mbappé. It remains to be seen how the PSG fans react to Mbappé coming back into the team. We can expect mixed reactions on his first official game this season at the Parc des Princes.