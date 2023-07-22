The Kylian Mbappe saga could finally be coming to a close. After years of being linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) seems to have had enough. They feel betrayed by the lack of loyalty the French World Cup winner has shown to them.

According to the reports of Fabrizio Romano, PSG want to sell Mbappe as soon as possible. They feel confident that an agreement can be achieved with Real Madrid quickly. It is also reported that even if they don't find an agreement with the Los Blancos, they will be open to listening to other offers as they want to get rid of the former AS Monaco man.

Mbappe was left out of PSG's pre-season tour in Japan, which sparked controversy that he could be leaving this summer. PSG CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi wanted to have a one-on-one with the French World Cup winner. However, he understood that he was not willing to extend his contract. Hence, Nasser said in his most recent conference (indirectly to Mbappe) that whoever doesn't want to be here can go.

PSG were willing to offer Mbappe a 10-year contract worth 1 billion in weekly wages. However, the 24-year-old is adamant to walk away from the French capital for free next summer. The Ligue 1 champions reportedly were also given the option of selling Mbappe in the next January transfer window, which will allow them to recoup some fee for him. However, that move doesn't look to be happening as the fate of the former AS Monaco man will be decided either this summer or next summer.

Apart from Real Madrid, Mbappe is also linked with a move to Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta was also asked about the Mbappe saga. However, he refused to talk about the rumors, saying, “You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club. I’m sorry”.