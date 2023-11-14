Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is a saga that continues to unfold, with the Spanish giants maintaining their interest

Real Madrid‘s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is a saga that continues to unfold, with the Spanish giants maintaining their interest in the French superstar, reported by GOAL. However, a cautious approach has been adopted by Real Madrid, scarred by past experiences, prompting them to wait for Mbappe to make the first move in securing a potential transfer.

While initial reports suggested a cooling of enthusiasm from Real Madrid's end, recent updates from French radio station RMC indicate that the interest in Mbappe persists. The club, however, has decided to break off communication with the player's representatives, signaling a shift in strategy. A source from Real Madrid articulated this stance, stating, “If Mbappe wants to come, let him do the job,” placing the onus on the 24-year-old forward to rekindle negotiations.

Real Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe has not been without its share of setbacks, notably in 2022, when a last-minute contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain caused frustration for the Spanish club and league officials. Despite Mbappe's existing contract set to expire in 2024, Real Madrid, armed with a promising cohort of young talents, may not perceive the French captain's signature with the same urgency as before.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Kylian Mbappe, currently leading the French national team, is set to captain his side in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece this week. The footballing world remains eager to see whether Mbappe will take the decisive step that could see him don the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid in the future.