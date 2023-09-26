Real Madrid defender David Alaba has expressed his determination that the team will bounce back strongly after a disappointing 3-1 loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid in the highly anticipated Madrid derby, reported by GOAL.

In the derby clash, Los Blancos struggled to contain Atletico Madrid's attacking prowess, conceding three goals and struggling to make inroads into their opponent's defense. Alaba, who had a challenging outing, made two defensive errors that proved costly for the team.

Taking to social media, Alaba extended an apology to the club's fans and promised a resurgence, saying, “Madridistas, we all expect more! This was not our game, this was not my game! We let you down yesterday, but we will fight back and return to the Real Madrid standard!”

Despite the derby loss, Real Madrid remains firmly in the La Liga title race, trailing league leaders Barcelona by just one point. Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Celta Vigo over the weekend.

Real Madrid's next challenge in La Liga will see them take on Las Palmas on Wednesday, with the return of Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr expected after a month-long injury absence. Los Blancos will look to regroup, correct their mistakes, and refocus on the pursuit of the La Liga crown.

David Alaba's vow to fight back will resonate with Real Madrid fans, who have witnessed the club's resilience and ability to rebound from setbacks in the past. As the La Liga season unfolds, the battle for supremacy at the top of the table promises more twists and turns, keeping football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.