Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has voiced his support for Real Madrid to pursue a transfer deal for Kylian Mbappe from PSG, reported by GOAL. Nadal, a lifelong supporter of Real Madrid despite his uncle's affiliation with Barcelona in the 1990s, expressed his desire to see the French World Cup winner don the iconic white jersey of Los Blancos.

In an interview with Movistar Plus, Nadal was asked about potential signings for Real Madrid, and he eagerly endorsed the idea of Mbappe joining the club. He stated, “I want Mbappe to come, I don’t have any problem with that at all, quite the opposite. I’d be happy if he came! Of course I like Mbappe, who doesn’t like Mbappe? He didn’t have any obligation to come before. Real Madrid is Real Madrid and is bigger than any other player. But Mbappe doesn’t have any obligation to come when us fans want him to come.”

Real Madrid has been linked with Kylian Mbappe for an extended period, and Nadal's sentiment aligns with the club's history of recruiting star players under the leadership of president Florentino Perez. While acknowledging that he has not always dreamt of becoming Real Madrid's president, Nadal expressed openness to the possibility, stating, “I think I would [like to be Real Madrid president]. But first of all, we’ve got the best possible president at the moment.”

Rafael Nadal also recognized the importance of self-awareness and realistic assessment, acknowledging that his feelings might change over time, and he may or may not be capable of fulfilling such a role.

As for Real Madrid's current campaign, they have made an impressive start to the 2023-24 season, winning all five of their games. They are set to commence their Champions League campaign against Union Berlin on Wednesday, showcasing the ambition and excitement that Nadal and Real Madrid fans share for the future of the club.