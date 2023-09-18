PSG declined the opportunity to compete with Real Madrid for the €103 million (£89m/$110m) signing of Jude Bellingham, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old England international midfielder became one of the most sought-after talents in the summer transfer window, with Borussia Dortmund open to offers for the right price. The Parisians decided not to join the transfer race for Bellingham, as they focused on other young talents to sign during the transfer window.

Bellingham's stellar impact in Spanish football, scoring five goals in just four La Liga appearances, has validated Real Madrid's investment. However, PSG may now be reconsidering their decision not to pursue Bellingham.

According to Le Parisien, PSG chose not to pursue Bellingham's signature last year when approached by his representatives. Instead, they placed their faith in the potential of 17-year-old academy graduate Warren Zaire-Emery. Zaire-Emery made 31 senior appearances for the club last season.

PSG believes that Zaire-Emery has the potential to become a player of Bellingham's caliber, which is why they opted not to invest heavily in another midfielder. The highly-rated teenager has started all five of PSG's games this season and recently became the youngest player in 30 years to represent the France Under-21 side.

While PSG continues to nurture its young talent, Jude Bellingham has made an immediate impact at Real Madrid, proving his worth with his remarkable performances. As Bellingham thrives in Spain, PSG may be left wondering if they made the right decision in passing up the opportunity to sign one of Europe's brightest midfield prospects.