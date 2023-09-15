Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder who has taken La Liga by storm with a spectacular start to his Real Madrid career, has returned to training following the international break, reported by GOAL. Bellingham's remarkable arrival in Spain saw him score an impressive five goals in just four games, immediately endearing him to the Madrid faithful.

The young midfielder's exploits extended beyond the domestic league, as he showcased his exceptional talent on the international stage while representing England. In a memorable performance against Scotland, Bellingham played a pivotal role in a 3-1 victory, contributing both on the score sheet and through his all-around play.

Now, as Real Madrid resumes their club duties following the break, Jude Bellingham is back on the training ground, ready to continue his remarkable journey in Spain. Photographs from the training session captured Bellingham sporting a cheerful demeanor as he rejoined his teammates, including Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelian Tchouameni.

Bellingham's electrifying start to La Liga has left an indelible mark, with his goal-scoring prowess drawing comparisons to legendary figures. In fact, the only player in recent history to eclipse Bellingham's initial scoring spree in a Madrid-based club is Radamel Falcao, who astonishingly netted six goals in his first four games with Atletico Madrid.

As anticipation builds around Jude Bellingham's performances, fans eagerly await his next appearance for Real Madrid. The club is scheduled to take on Real Sociedad on Sunday, September 17, providing Bellingham with another opportunity to showcase his exceptional abilities and further solidify his place among the game's rising stars.