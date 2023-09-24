The long-standing pursuit of Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid may finally reach its conclusion next summer, but contingency plans are already in motion. Real Madrid has reportedly identified Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich as a potential alternative should the Mbappe saga fail to materialize.

The protracted pursuit of Mbappe has tested Real Madrid's patience, and the upcoming summer transfer window is seen as a defining moment in this pursuit. The club is keen on bolstering their attacking options and is exploring alternative avenues.

Mathys Tel, often hailed as the “next Kylian Mbappe” by French experts and scouts, has emerged as a promising talent in European football. Despite being 18 years old and not a regular starter in Bayern Munich's lineup, Tel has displayed remarkable scoring prowess this season.

Tel's goal-scoring exploits have not been limited to domestic matches, as he has found the net against formidable opponents like Manchester United, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Werder Bremen. His versatility as a center-forward who can operate on the flanks adds to his allure.

However, Tel faces competition from Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, potentially hindering his progress. Real Madrid, known for their knack for nurturing young talent into superstars, presents an intriguing opportunity for the French wonderkid.

While pursuing Kylian Mbappe remains a top priority, the prospect of securing Mathys Tel as an alternative underscores Real Madrid's commitment to strengthening their squad. As following summer approaches, the Spanish giants will keep a close eye on both Mbappe and Tel, knowing that their next marquee signing could shape the club's future.