Spanish winger Marco Asensio is considering leaving Real Madrid in the summer. The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of this season, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of this campaign.

According to the reports from ESPN, the Spaniard has rejected a new deal to stay at Real Madrid. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is working on final negotiations with the club, with PSG rumored to be the next destination.

Asensio had made it clear to manager Carlo Ancelotti that he wants first-team football. However, the Italian has not responded to his call. The Spaniard was benched for this season’s Champions League knockout games and the Copa del Rey final.

With Ancelotti set to stay at Real Madrid next season, the 27-year-old feels that he won’t be trusted again constantly next season. Hence, it is better to consider other options and play regular first-team football.

The 27-year-old has an unclear future if he decides to leave Real Madrid. However, he has a few options, including Paris Saint Germain. Apart from the French Giants, several Spanish and English clubs have knocked on his door in the past. Now, as he is on the brink of leaving Los Blancos, he would be more interested in looking at his offers.

In the 2022/23 season, Asensio has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists. It is reported that wages were never a problem for the Spaniard, but the desire was fundamental in his fate at the Spanish capital. He could reunite with his former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos at the French capital.