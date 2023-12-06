Real Madrid is gearing up for a move in the upcoming January transfer window as they prepare their final offer for PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid is gearing up for a decisive move in the upcoming January transfer window as they prepare their final offer for PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe, reported by GOAL. However, there's a significant twist to this potential deal: Madrid is setting a tight deadline, giving Mbappe only until the 15th of the month to make a decision about his future.

The clock is ticking for Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires in the summer, granting him the freedom to engage in negotiations with Real Madrid. Determined not to repeat past missed opportunities, Madrid is adopting a swift approach. Should Mbappe fail to agree to their terms by the stipulated deadline, Los Blancos will promptly shift their focus to another high-profile target—Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

Mbappe continues to be a key player for PSG, showcasing his prolific goal-scoring abilities with 15 goals in just 13 appearances in Ligue 1 this season. Despite PSG's efforts to secure a new contract for the French forward, an agreement has proven elusive. Real Madrid is poised to act decisively, signaling their readiness to pursue other options if necessary.

Erling Haaland emerges as a potent alternative, with rumors circulating about a release clause in his Manchester City contract that could be activated by non-English teams in 2024. The Norwegian striker recently made headlines by breaking Mbappe's record, becoming the youngest player to score 40 goals in the Champions League at just 23 years and 130 days.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain. The upcoming weeks could hold crucial developments, especially as Mbappe becomes eligible to negotiate pre-contract agreements with other clubs starting January 1st if he doesn't renew with PSG. Real Madrid, eyeing Mbappe as their top target, is ready to make bold moves to secure his services, and the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of this high-stakes transfer pursuit.