In a stunning revelation, La Liga president Javier Tebas has hinted that Real Madrid is highly likely to secure the services of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming 2024-25 season, reported by GOAL. The French international's contract is set to expire in June, fueling speculations about his next destination.

Speaking on Mbappe's future, Tebas expressed his belief that the odds favor a move to Madrid, stating, “I think high. It's a personal opinion. 26-year-old player… It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another. If the player wants to go to Madrid… More than 50%.”

Tebas has been a vocal supporter of Madrid securing Mbappe's signature, with past assertions dating back to March 2023. He has consistently advocated for the move, emphasizing Madrid's capability to strike a deal. The La Liga president had previously criticized Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG in 2022, dismissing Ligue 1 as “not competitive.”

While Mbappe has yet to confirm his future plans, Tebas's recent statements suggest a strong possibility of the Frenchman donning the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid. The 26-year-old remains tight-lipped about his next move, keeping fans and pundits alike in suspense.

As PSG gears up for crucial fixtures, including a Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg, Kylian Mbappe's future continues to be a focal point of speculation. With Coupe de France and Champions League ties on the horizon, the football world eagerly awaits the star forward's decision that could reshape the landscape of European football for the next season.