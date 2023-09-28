The anticipation and speculation surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's successor on the Real Madrid bench continue to mount. Several months ago, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrígues, announced that Ancelotti would take the reins of the Brazil national team after the Copa América 2024. With Fernando Diniz currently serving as interim coach for Brazil, the plan is for Ancelotti to transition to the national team once his Real Madrid contract concludes.

One of the names prominently linked with the Real Madrid coaching role is Xabi Alonso, currently at the helm of Bayer Leverkusen. Ancelotti has praised Alonso's coaching abilities, expressing his desire to see the former midfielder take charge of the Real Madrid first team. Ancelotti has also mentioned other familiar faces like Raúl and Arbeloa as potential candidates.

However, the question of Ancelotti's successor remains open. While some believe Xabi Alonso is a strong contender due to his impressive work at Bayer Leverkusen, Jesús Gallego, a collaborator at El Larguero, suggests that Real Madrid is still exploring multiple options. Gallego highlights the presence of coaches without a Real Madrid background, which could be both an advantage and a disadvantage.

One intriguing name that has surfaced in discussions is Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian coach has made waves by guiding Brighton to a remarkable third-place position in the Premier League, known for his attractive style of play. While De Zerbi doesn't have a Real Madrid history, his successful stint with Brighton has drawn attention.

As the coaching puzzle at Real Madrid takes shape, there appears to be a narrowing field of candidates. While Xabi Alonso's name resonates as a potential successor, Roberto De Zerbi emerges as a fresh and exciting possibility. Real Madrid fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement of Ancelotti's successor, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming season.