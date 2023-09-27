Real Madrid is exploring potential successors to manager Carlo Ancelotti as his contract approaches its expiration in 2024, reported by GOAL. Following a 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti's position has faced increased scrutiny. Xabi Alonso, a former Real Madrid player, is currently the frontrunner to take over the managerial role when Ancelotti's contract ends. However, the club is also considering Roberto De Zerbi, the current manager of Brighton, due to his impressive work with the Premier League club over the past year.

De Zerbi joined Brighton after Graham Potter's departure to Chelsea. Under his guidance, Brighton secured a sixth-place finish in the 2022-23 season, earning them a spot in the Europa League. The club has continued its strong performance into the new campaign, winning five of its first six matches and currently sitting in third place in the Premier League table.

Carlo Ancelotti has openly expressed his support for Xabi Alonso's potential return to Real Madrid as a coach. It is also rumored that Ancelotti will take over as the head coach of the Brazil national team once his tenure at the Bernabeu concludes.

As Real Madrid considers its options for the future, the competition for the managerial position intensifies. Whether the club opts for the familiarity of a former player like Alonso or the fresh perspective of De Zerbi, the decision will play a crucial role in shaping Real Madrid's direction in the coming years. The team's supporters eagerly await the outcome of this decision, hoping for continued success on the pitch.