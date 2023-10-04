Jude Bellingham, the young English midfielder, has taken the footballing world by storm with his incredible performances for Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. Since his move from Dortmund, Bellingham has been a standout player, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility on the field.

In the recent Champions League clash against Napoli, Bellingham once again stole the show, contributing a goal and an assist in Real Madrid's thrilling 3-2 victory at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. This stellar performance added to his already impressive stats for the season. Bellingham has been directly involved in 11 goals in just nine appearances, a feat that stands as the highest for any non-striker across Europe's top five leagues.

What's more, Bellingham's Champions League record is nothing short of extraordinary. With eight goals to his name in the competition, he finds himself in esteemed company, joining the ranks of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and Patrick Kluivert as players who have scored more in Europe's top competition before the age of 21.

Fede Valverde, Bellingham's teammate at Real Madrid, heaped praise on the young star, particularly commending his individual brilliance during the match. Valverde highlighted Bellingham's pivotal role in both of Madrid's goals, emphasizing his impact on the team's success.

Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipate Jude Bellingham's next performance as the club prepares to face Osasuna in La Liga. With his unparalleled skills and impressive track record, Bellingham continues to prove himself as a vital asset for Los Blancos, leaving supporters in awe of his exceptional abilities on the pitch.