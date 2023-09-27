Victor Osimhen‘s future at Napoli has come under intense pressure following a highly publicized TikTok video controversy, reported by GOAL. The Nigerian striker's relationship with the club has soured, with his agent even threatening legal action against Napoli. Now, several top clubs, including Real Madrid and Saudi Pro League outfits, are monitoring the situation with the possibility of making a move for Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The controversy erupted when Napoli released a TikTok video that mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty against Bologna. Although the video was swiftly deleted by the club, the damage had been done, leading Osimhen to remove all mentions of Napoli from his Instagram account. This clear indication of a strained relationship between player and club has sparked speculation about his future.

Real Madrid, always on the lookout for top talent, has expressed interest in Osimhen. The Saudi Pro League, known for its willingness to attract star players from around the world, has also emerged as a potential destination for the prolific goalscorer. With several Saudi clubs reportedly in the mix, Osimhen's options are expanding.

While Chelsea has also been linked to Osimhen, the financial aspect of the transfer may pose a challenge, given the striker's hefty wages. This could open the door for other clubs, including those in the Saudi Pro League, to make competitive offers for the player's services.

As the January transfer window approaches, the football world will be closely watching Victor Osimhen's next move. The outcome of this saga could see the talented striker continue his career at a new club, with Real Madrid and Saudi Pro League sides emerging as intriguing potential destinations.