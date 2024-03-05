Real Madrid is embroiled in a contentious saga following Jude Bellingham's red card during their recent 2-2 draw against Valencia. Despite the drama, the club is gearing up to challenge the decision, drawing parallels with a previous incident involving Mason Greenwood to bolster their appeal.
Carlo Ancelotti's side endured a rollercoaster encounter at the Mestalla, initially trailing 2-0 before a spirited comeback, with Vinicius Junior's brace salvaging a point. However, the match's climax was marred by controversy as Bellingham's apparent last-gasp goal was disallowed, followed swiftly by a red card for the midfielder amid protests from Real Madrid players.
Bellingham's expulsion casts a shadow over the upcoming fixture against Celta Vigo, with potential ramifications extending further pending the appeal's outcome. Yet, Real Madrid remains optimistic, drawing inspiration from Mason Greenwood's case earlier in the season, where a similar red card was successfully overturned.
Greenwood's incident, where he was sent off for dissent during Getafe's clash with Rayo Vallecano, sets a precedent for Real Madrid's argument. Ancelotti weighed in, asserting, “He didn’t insult the referee. He was respectful. He spoke in English and just said: ‘It was a f***ing goal.'”
Bellingham's dismissal threatens to disrupt his stellar debut season in Spain, having made a significant impact since his move from Borussia Dortmund. The midfielder's prolific form, leading the league's scoring charts with 16 goals in 22 appearances, underlines his importance to Real Madrid's aspirations.
As the club braces for a potentially protracted legal battle, the focus shifts to the judiciary and the hope that justice will prevail. With Real Madrid's title ambitions hanging in the balance, the resolution of Bellingham's appeal could prove pivotal in shaping the remainder of their La Liga campaign.