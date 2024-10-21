ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Borussia Dortmund looks for their third win in UCL play as they visit Real Madrid. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund prediction and pick.

Real Madrid comes into the game sitting at 1-0-1 so far in Champions League play. They opened up with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart, but struggled in their last UCL game, falling 1-0 to Lille. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund is 2-0-0 in Champions League play. They opened up with a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge and then followed that up with a dominating 7-1 victory over Celtic. Still, they have struggled in their last two Bundesliga matches, losing 5-1 to Stuttgart and then 2-1 to Union Berlin.

Here are the Real Madrid – Borussia Dortmund Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund Odds

Real Madrid: -230

Borussia Dortmund: +550

Draw: +410

Over 3.5 goals: +110

Under 3.5 goals: -134

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Real Madrid Will Win

Real Madrid has scored well this year, averaging two goals per game across all competitions this year. They have scored in 11 of the 12 matches this year. The one time they did not score in a game this year was in the loss in their Champions League game to Lille. Still, they have been getting a good volume of shots off. Overall this year, Real Madrid has 16.58 shots per fixture with 39 percent being on target. In UCL play they have 16 shots per contest with 44 percent on target.

Kylian Mbappe has led the way for Real Madrid so far. In domestic league play, he has scored six goals in nine fixtures, plus has an assist. He also has a goal in UCL play. Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has been solid in domestic league play. He has five goals and four assists so far in domestic league play. Further, he has an expected goal total of just 3.1. He has not scored in UCL play but does have six shots with three on target. Finally, Rodrygo has three goals and an assist in domestic league play but has just three shots with none on target in UCL play.

Real Madrid has given up two goals in two games so far in UCL play. They have been strong on defense this year overall, allowing just nine goals in 12 fixtures overall. Thibaut Courtois has been the primary goaltender for Real Madrid. He has allowed seven goals on 24 shots in La Liga play. He allowed one goal on an expected 1.9 goals in the only UCL game he has played. Courtois stopped six of seven shots in that game.

Why Borussia Dortmund Will Win

Borussia Dortmund has been great in scoring this year. They have scored 28 goals across all competitions in ten fixtures. Further, they have scored ten goals in the two UCL matches this year. Further, they have gotten off to hot starts in UCL play, scoring five goals in their two fixtures in the first half so far.

Serhou Guirassy has been great this year. He has scored four goals in Bundesliga play so far this year, on an expected 3.9 goals this year. In UCL play has scored three times this year, with two of them coming on penalties. Karim Adeyemi has also been solid this year. H has two goals and three assists in Bundesliga play while scoring three times in UCL play as well. That is on an expected .4 goals as well. Finally, Jamie Hittens has two goals in UCL play, while also having two goals and two assists in Bundesliga play this year.

Borussia Dortmund has given up just one goal in the two games while giving up eight goals overall in ten total fixtures this year. Dortmund has done a great job of limiting shots so far in UCL play. They gave up just five shots on target against Club Brugge, stopping all five of them. They would allow only two shots on target against Celtic but would surrender a goal.

Final Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid was one of the favorites to win the Champions League heading into the tournament. Still, Borussia Dortmund has been the better team. Real Madrid is heavily favored in this one. Real Madrid has plenty of scoring options between Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham. Still, Dortmund is a high-power offense as well. Expect a high-scoring game in this one, and take the over.

Final Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+110)