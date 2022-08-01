‘Really an imposing figure’: Tom Brady pays tribute to Bill Russell after his passing

Tom Brady and Bill Russell each have solidified themselves as some of the greatest Boston athletes of all time in their respective sports. Tragic news broke yesterday when it was announced that Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion left a massive legacy with his play and off-court activism during his time with the Celtics. Tom Brady chimed in to give his thoughts on the five-time MVP and his experience with him:

“I knew him pretty well. I had a lot of time up there in Boston and got to know him. He was a very impactful figure, getting back to my early days with the Patriots. My second year, training camp, he spoke to our team. Really an imposing figure, just a great presence about him. Obviously what he overcame in his career was pretty unbelievable. It’s a sad day.”

It is cool to see Brady open up on the subject and speak on the impact of Bill Russell. Each guy is one of the most successful athletes in their sport and won a combined 17 championships in Boston. The success of Russell will likely never be replicated both on an off the court. The impact he has made on others around him is extremely clear and Tom Brady is another example of this.

It is sad to see Bill Russell’s time come to an end, but the impact that he made on the world around him is evident. The legacy you leave can be shown by how much you improved the world for others around you and few people did this to the magnitude of Bill Russell.