Normally a franchise that stays quiet during NBA Free Agency, the San Antonio Spurs made one of the league's first splashes — maybe the biggest — to start the period. In reportedly agreeing to terms with Chris Paul, the Spurs not only adds one of the best point guards to play the game, but they do so at a price and length that works perfectly for the Silver and Black.

The future Hall of Famer's previous salary averaged out to $30 million per season over the last four years. His deal with the Spurs is for $1 million dollars for one year. In today's NBA, that's a bargain and a half.

Chris Paul's salary within the Spurs roster

The highest-paid San Antonio Spur is Devin Vassell, who'll earn $29.3 million next season. Keldon Johnson comes next at $19 million. Zach Collins ranks third in the category at $16.7 million.

Because of the league's rookie salary scale, Victor Wembanyama is set to make $12.7 million in what will be his sophomore year. The next name on the list surprises. Thanks to a four-year, $47 million deal signed as part of a sign-and-trade between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Devonte' Graham is on the books for $12.6 million, though the contract is not fully guaranteed.

So, as of now, five Spurs are slated to make more money than Paul next season.

Even at 39 years old, it's not a stretch to say Paul may prove the Spurs' third most effective player. After Wemby and second-leading scorer Vassell, there was a significant gap between the team's top two players and the rest of the roster in terms of impact.

Paul's gifts will make Wembanyama better, make the game easier for Vassell as well as for the other members of their returning core, and will provide first-round pick Stephon Castle with a daily example of how point guard is supposed to be played in the NBA. All of that for the sixth-highest salary on the team.

Paul for a year

The Spurs are meticulously mapping a future course that will allow them to build around their generational talent. That means maintaining flexibility around Wemby. In agreeing to a one-year deal with the 19-year veteran, General Manager Brian Wright, Gregg Popovich, and company keep their options open.

Castle may be their point guard of the future. But at 6-foot-6 and with a versatile skill set, he may end up fitting better elsewhere for the Silver and Black. Or in a modern NBA where position labels don't matter as much, they could later pair Castle with another “point” guard in the lineup once they've observed the former UConn star through a rookie season.

All signs point to next summer serving as a big opportunity for the Spurs. They'll continue to have salary cap money thanks to the structure of current contracts, not to mention they hold multiple first-round draft selections for next June. Should those picks convey and should San Antonio use them all, they'd add several more contracts, all at fixed rates per the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Paul may be gone by then. Chances are he would've made an impact that won't be.