As always, predicting what the San Antonio Spurs may do in NBA Free Agency proves next to impossible. The Victor Wembanyama effect adds to the intrigue. And in reading into what the Silver and Black may do, General Manager Brian Wright didn't help matters any.

“I don't know about all that,” Wright started to answer when asked if the team traded the eighth overall pick in the draft with an eye on this off-season.

“I think in isolation in a vacuum, it felt like it was fair value for what the eighth pick was. That's some 11-year-old now, but what you can do with that pick potentially could have some impact.”

San Antonio received the option to swap first round selections in 2030 and an unprotected first round pick in 2031 in exchange from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Because the Spurs didn't draft a player in that eighth spot, the salary cap money that would've been slotted to that player can now be offered elsewhere.

In-house Spurs moves and cap implications

In getting ready for the flurry of free agency, the Spurs have reportedly made some deadline decisions regarding their current roster. They tendered qualifying offers to Sandro Mamukelashvili and David Duke Jr., according to Spotrac. That makes the two men restricted free agents.

On the other end, the team did not submit a qualifying offer to Dominick Barlow. After two seasons with the organization and just 21 years old, Barlow will become an unrestricted free agent. The Spurs haven't lost interest in the big forward and it's still possible they could bring him back according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Because of these moves, the Spurs are currently designated an “over the cap” team. That means they'll have the $12.9 million non-tax Mid Level Exception and the $4.6 million bi-annual exception.

Renouncing contracts of players on their roster who are set to become free agents or waiving players on non-guaranteed deals would move them toward more cap availability. Assuming the Spurs use that space, they'd then be eligible for the room Mid Level Exception. That would give them $8 million more to sign additional free agents.

What the Spurs could do in free agency

Prediction: the Spurs will attempt to make a splash.

“We'll do things in stages. You're always opportunistic and looking for opportunities to improve the team but I think, as we've said, we'll be aggressive but also strategic and kind of see what unfolds,” Brian Wright said immediately following last week's NBA Draft.

Should the Spurs make the moves alluded above, they could free up enough money to offer a max contract. Because of that, they'll take a home run swing.

“Once the bell rings, we'll put together a plan and try to execute,” Wright added. “Free agency's always interesting because you can want to do things, but people have to choose you as well. When that time comes, we'll figure out strategy and go from there.”

History and expectation indicate San Antonio will sign more modest players, probably a starter. Don't be surprised, though, if an All-Star wants to help Wemby win sooner rather than later on a path that projects greatness sooner rather than later.