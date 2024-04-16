Zack Snyder's director cuts of Rebel Moon are likely heading our way in August.
Snyder recently had an interview with Forbes, where he discussed the extended version with some specific details. He also shed some light on what we can expect from Part Two: The Scargiver, which comes out on Netflix on April 19.
When it comes to how long the director's cuts will be — get ready. He was asked if it was going to be six hours of content, and it sounds like that's definitely the case.
“Yeah, the director's cuts are three hours each, so if you were to watch the director's cuts back-to-back, it's a six-hour affair, but I think it's going to be fun and definitely worth it,” the director said.
“What's exciting is that on April 19, you'll be able to watch Part One and Two together if you feel like doing that,” he added. “I cut the movies in half. I wrote it as a single story and then kind of broke it in half.”
“You can't underestimate that immersive feeling that you would get going all the way through the two movies,” the 300 director continued. “With the director's cuts, that's just going to be more intense because of the additional scenes and the sort of coloring in the corners of the world in the way that we're able to do, frankly, with more scenes and more time.”
As for why it's safe to say that the director's cut is coming in August, he said, “We don't have a hard date, but probably sometime in August, I would say.”
Will there be a Rebel Moon Part Three?
Additionally, the director gave an update on the future of the Rebel Moon movies. For example, Part Three is in production.
“We have definitely been working on a Part Three, as far as the story goes,” he said. “We definitely know where we're all headed — we've known that for quite a while, to be honest. So yeah, I'm excited to make some more Rebel Moon movies — that would be fun.”
Also, he disclosed a bit about what to expect on April 19 when Part Two comes out.
“I think the thing really that I'm most excited for everyone to get to experience is that after spending three hours with these characters and as they go into the fourth hour, that ride is going to pay off for them,” he continued. “That investment in these guys is going to pay off for them because they get to really see them confronted with the real obstacle and the real danger. It was an incredible pleasure putting them all through their paces at the end of this movie and really rewarding to see them come out on the other side, sort of healed a little bit.”
There's a lot to look forward to with Zack Snyder's endeavors. Part Two is on the way, and future movies are being made. And the director's cuts of Rebel Moon seem like they'll surely be something fans anxiously gobble up.