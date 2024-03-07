Barbie was the biggest film of the year in 2023, making over $1.4 billion worldwide. Zack Snyder believes that his Netflix film, Rebel Moon, was viewed more.
Steaming has added a whole new layer to viewership analytics. After all, box office hauls aren't accounted for when it comes to streaming viewership. Crossbars are moved when it comes to comparing streaming vs. theatrical releases.
Still, it's hard to believe that Snyder's latest sci-fi space opera beat out the biggest film of 2023. On an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Snyder made the claims thanks to quick math.
“You think about Netflix, for instance, where you push a button, and Rebel Moon, right? The zeitgeist is crazy… It's almost at 90 million views, right? 80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That's kinda the math,” Snyder said. “So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that's like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math.
“160,000,000 people at $10 a ticket would be… what is that math? I don't know. 160,000,000 times 10. That's 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater, right?” he continued.
Barbie vs. Rebel Moon
Who knows if Snyder's claims are valid or not? While more people may have watched it, Barbie was received better by critics. The film is up for eight Oscars at this year's ceremony.
Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's latest collaboration with Netflix. After his DCEU tenure, Snyder transitioned into a partnership with the streaming service. He first directed Army of the Dead. Snyder then helped develop a spin-off movie, Army of Thieves, that Matthias Schweighöfer directed.