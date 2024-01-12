Zack Snyder will release the Rebel Moon R-rated director's cut in the summer on Netflix.

The Rebel Moon R-rated director's cut will be coming sooner than later. Zack Snyder recently provided an update regarding its release.

A summer release?

Appearing on the Director's Cut podcast, a product of the DGA (Directors Guild of America), Snyder provided an update regarding Rebel Moon's R-rated cut. He said, “In the summer, you'll get to see what I pitched them [Netflix], basically.”

That means that the Rebel Moon director's cut is coming after the release of the follow-up, The Scargiver. That film will be released on April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon is Snyder's attempt at a Star Wars-like space opera. He created it, co-wrote the story, produced, and directed the film for Netflix.

Its ensemble features the likes of Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins. The film's PG-13 cut was panned by critics and fans alike with scores of 22% and 59% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps the R-rated cut will be received better.

Zack Snyder made his directorial debut with 2004's Dawn of the Dead. He would go on to make the historical epic, 300, in 2007 (and co-write the sequel's script). In 2009, Snyder directed Watchmen and in 2010, he made Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole.

In 2013, Snyder kicked off the DCEU. He directed Man of Steel and would make its follow-up, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder was overseeing the creative of the DCEU, producing films like Wonder Woman and its sequel.

Snyder directed Justice League in 2017, which was poorly received. Warner Bros subsequently released its director's cut, aka the “Snyder Cut,” in 2021.

After his DCEU tenure, Snyder turned to Netflix. He first directed Army of the Dead for them before co-writing the story of its prequel, Army of Thieves. Rebel Moon and its sequels are his latest endeavor with the streaming service.