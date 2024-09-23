ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. Chris Bassitt

Tanner Houck (8-10) with a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 173.2 innings pitched, 154K/47BB, .236 oBA

Last Start: at Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 3.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 innings pitched, 80K/22BB, .232 oBA

Chris Bassitt (10-13) with a 4.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 166.2 innings pitched, 166K/63BB, .270 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: No Decision, 3.2 innings, 6 hits, 7 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 17 starts, 4.58 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 96.1 innings pitched, 101K/35BB, .273 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -104

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: NESN, SportsNet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Houck is having a very solid season, despite what his record might suggest. His ERA is very good, and it is even better at home. Along with that, Houck does a great job getting batters to chase, and staying off the barrel. Keeping hitters off the barrel is important as Houck also does not walk too many batters. When hitters to put bat to ball, it is usually on the ground. If Houck can continue keep the ball out of the air, and get the Blue Jays to chase, the Red Sox will win this game.

Houck has started twice against the Blue Jays this season. He has pitched pretty well in those two games. Through those two starts, Houck has combined for 12.1 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks, 11 hits allowed, and he has a 2.92 ERA. He has been able to keep the Red Sox in the games as Boston has won both of those matchups, though Houck got the no decision. If he can have another good start against Toronto, the Red Sox will win again.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bassitt is not having the season the Blue Jays have hoped for, but he is still capable of good outings. Three of those good outings have come against the Red Sox. In those three starts, Bassitt has combined for 19.2 innings pitched, allowed 17 hits, struck out 17, walked just four, and his ERA is 2.29. Bassitt has given the Blue Jays a great chance to win each of those games. The Blue Jays are eliminated from the playoffs, but that does not mean Bassitt will try any less. If Bassitt can have a good start, the Blue Jays will win this game.

The Blue Jays will have to give Bassitt some run support if they want to win this game. As mentioned, Houck has a good chase rate, which causes hitters to struggle to barrel the ball. However, the Blue Jays are not a team that will chase pitches out of the zone very often. Along with that, they have the third-highest chase contact rate. Toronto also does not strike out too much. If they can lay off those pitches out of the zone, and make some hard contact, the Blue Jays will win.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Just by looking at the pitching matchup, I like the Red Sox to win this game. Houck is the better pitcher, so the Red Sox moneyline will be my pick.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-104)