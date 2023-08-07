The Boston Red Sox have been without two key players due to injury as of late, Trevor Story and Chris Sale. Right now, Boston is in last place in the AL East, and if they want that to change, they need to get healthy. The good news is, Story and Sale appear to be on track to return.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Chris Sale is likely to start on Friday and that Trevor Story will be activated on Tuesday, according to a tweet from Alex Speier. This is great news for Red Sox fans.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Right now, the Red Sox are having a decent season sitting at 57-54. In some divisions in baseball, they would be in good position to compete for the division crown and a playoff spot. However, that's not the case this year in the AL East. Boston is currently 12.5 games back of first place and behind all of their division foes in the wild card race as well. A wild card spot is, however, well within reach for the Red Sox as they are only five games out of a spot.

Getting Story and Sale, two key players on this Boston roster, back for the remainder of the season would be huge. There are a lot of very good teams vying for a wild card spot in the American League this year, and the Red Sox will need to be fully healthy to have a shot. The final month and a half of the season is going to be a lot of fun.