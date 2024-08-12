The Boston Red Sox are suspending All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran for two games after he directed an anti-gay slur at a fan during Sunday's home game against the Houston Astros, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. While he issued an apology in the aftermath of the incident, many fans still expected the team to take action.

Duran, who has essentially been the face of the 2024 Sox due to his high motor and consistent productivity, prides himself on playing every day. He was intent on taking the field for all 162 games, but the organization is obviously serious about taking a stand against his transgression.

Boston issued a statement on Sunday and is doing so again on Monday following its disciplinary decision.

Red Sox break silence on Jarren Duran suspension

“In consultation with Major League Baseball, the Red Sox today issued an unpaid two-game suspension to outfielder Jarren Duran beginning with tonight's game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park,” the team said. “Additionally, Duran's salary from the two-game suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the United States' largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and those who love them.”

Duran was heckled by a fan during one of his at-bats in the 10-2 loss to the Astros and clapped back with the homophobic slur. His career-defining season, which is highlighted by a .291 batting average, MLB-best 13 triples and American League-leading 36 doubles, follows tough big league beginnings and past mental health struggles. Needless to say, the 27-year-old had been serving as an inspiration to young athletes all around the country.

Jarren Duran will now look to earn back the trust he lost from many people. Making amends with those he hurt and offended is obviously of paramount importance, but Duran will also need to focus on keeping his emotions in check. While no one wants to be antagonized, it is important for him to maintain his composure.

Hopefully, he will use these next two days to learn and deeply reflect.