Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora hopes that Shohei Ohtani had a late night on Sunday. On Monday the Red Sox host Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels for Boston’s annual Patriot’s Day morning game, with the two-way phenom slated to start on the mound.

Though the scheduled 11:10 a.m. start was delayed an hour due to rain, the game still falls relatively early for a weekday. “Hopefully he’s not a morning person,” Cora said in reference to Ohtani.

The Red Sox are trying for a four-game sweep over the Angels, but they’ll have to deal with the full prowess of Ohtani in order to do it. Ohtani has looked untouchable on the mound so far in 2023. He’s allowed one earned run in three starts and has 24 strikeouts across 19 innings.

The Red Sox have kept Ohtani tame at the plate through three games in the series. He is 3-for-12 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. All three contests have been close but Boston has come out victorious with comebacks in every game.

The Red Sox have been scheduled to play at home on Patriot’s Day every year since 1959, though weather and the COVID-19 pandemic have postponed the game in some years. The early start time of the game coincides with the running of the Boston Marathon, with competitors making their way past Fenway Park around mile 25.

Amid all of the celebration and festivities, Boston fans get a chance to witness one of the best athletes on the planet face their beloved Red Sox on Monday.