A Boston Red Sox team already decimated by injuries so far in 2024 received more potentially bad news on Tuesday, as star third baseman Rafael Devers exited the team’s eventual 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians due to knee discomfort.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Wednesday regarding Devers' knee, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live:
“Cora on Devers: “He just got scared.” Devers woke up today and texted trainers he felt much better and was good to go. Imaging came back clean.”
Devers, who went 1-for-2 at the plate on Tuesday with two walks and a two-run double, exited the game in the top of the eighth inning — with Bobby Dalbec replacing him at third base.
It’s already been a difficult season for the 27-year-old Devers, who missed four straight games last week while resting a nagging shoulder injury. He is batting just .205 so far this season, with two home runs and five RBI.
The two-time All-Star has slugged over .500 in each of the previous three seasons and is nearly a .280 hitter for his career. If he can recover from this shoulder ailment, the productivity should presumably increase by a sizable amount.
But if Devers is in and out of the lineup throughout 2024, there might be nothing the Red Sox can do to stop the bleeding.
Red Sox injury issues mounting
Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock also exited Tuesday’s game early — leaving after just four innings and 56 pitches due to left oblique tightness. Whitlock said after the game that Boston’s decision to take him out of the game was more of a precautionary move.
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill left Monday's game against the Guardians with an injury after colliding with Devers in the top of the seventh inning.
Here’s the full video of the collision between Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill…
Tyler O'Neill has been one of the Red Sox's best players in the early going this season, hitting .313 with a .459 on-base percentage and a 1.209 OPS. He was a key addition coming over from the St. Louis Cardinals and was seemingly on a path towards a bounce back season with the Red Sox.
That could still happen, but Boston certainly hopes that this is a short absence.
Finally, after getting hurt in a game last week, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story was diagnosed with a fractured glenoid, signaling an end to his season. The 31-year-old recently underwent shoulder surgery in Los Angeles, according to an announcement by the team. Specifically, Story had gone through a successful arthroscopic repair of the posterior labrum, with an open reduction and internal fixation of the fracture of the glenoid rim.
Recovery for this type of surgery usually takes six months, so Boston will have to make do without their shortstop in the meantime.
The injury occurred during the Red Sox's April 5 game against the Los Angeles Angels, when Story dove for the ball in an attempt to stop a hit by Angels centerfielder Mike Trout. Following the play, Story was visibly in pain, prompting team staff to accompany him off the field.