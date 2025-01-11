Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants his third baseman to stay right where he is. Cora is dismissing the idea of moving Rafael Devers away from playing third base, per The Athletic.

Cora and the Red Sox's front office are trying to manage a roster that will lead the club back to the World Series. Boston had a disappointing 2024 season, by the franchise's standards. The Red Sox finished the year with a 81-81 overall record.

Devers had a solid season hitting for the Red Sox. He posted a .272 batting average, while blasting 28 home runs. He also drove in 83 runs, off of 143 total hits. It still wasn't enough to help the club get past New York and Baltimore in the division.

Cora has managed the team for four seasons, in his current tenure with the club. He also was the manager from 2018-2019, when he won a World Series in Boston.

Red Sox have been very active in free agency

Boston has been hard at work this offseason to sign some quality free agents. Boston is one of the teams that famously lost out on slugger Juan Soto. Soto signed with the Mets, but the Red Sox wanted him badly.

Boston did shore up their starting pitching this offseason. The Red Sox signed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, and also traded for hurler Garrett Crochet. Buehler played a pivotal role in L.A.'s World Series championship victory over the New York Yankees in 2024. He finished the season with a 5.38 ERA, but played magnificently at the end of the year.

Devers' offense will hopefully be a solid compliment to Buehler and the pitching staff. He's had four straight seasons with at least 500 plate appearances for the club. Devers has played for Boston since the 2017 season. He's a lifetime .279 hitter, and has 200 career home runs.

Red Sox fans are hoping that with Devers and Cora leading the way, Boston can have a very special 2025 season.