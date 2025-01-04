The Boston Red Sox added a key piece to their rotation last week, signing Walker Buehler to a one-year deal after he spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Several years ago, there seemed to be no question Buehler would fetch a massive contract in free agency after emerging as one of the most dominant starters in the game. But, injuries reared their ugly head as Buehler missed all of 2023 and a lot of 2024 due to Tommy John. Instead of getting paid handsomely, the veteran settled for a prove-it deal with the Red Sox worth $21 million after hitting the open market for the first time.

On Friday, Buehler spoke to reporters and revealed why he ultimately decided to join Boston, which he sees as a “historical” franchise where he can win.

Via Mass Live:

“When you’re a rookie, you think free agency is going to be 30 teams calling and telling you exactly what they think and giving you an offer every day and raising that offer every other day and whatnot. But, that’s just not the way it goes,” Buehler said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters. “There’s a lot of talented players in this year’s class and I understand that.

“Also, there’s some different ways to look at my situation that our team (or agents) and I looked at. Do we do a multi-year (deal)? Do we do a one-year (deal)? Do we go somewhere we really want to? Do we go somewhere and try and help build it? For me, the one year in Boston and joining a winning franchise and a historical franchise and a team that has a real chance to win, I think, was the best option.”

During Buehler's time at Vanderbilt, he spent summers playing in the prestigious Cape Cod League. That played a part in choosing the Red Sox because he was familiar with New England:

“It’s one of those places that you feel a little more tied to than others,” Buehler said. “For about three or four weeks before I ended up signing, I thought that was probably where I was going to go. I’m happy that it worked out that way.”

Buehler posted a 1-6 record and a 5.38 ERA this past season in 16 starts. Despite getting the final out for the Dodgers in the World Series against the New York Yankees, he couldn't reach an agreement to return to the defending champions.

Now, Buehler gets a chance to join a Red Sox rotation with a solid mix of youth and experience. Boston's roster as a whole is relatively young and adding someone like Buehler, who has a decorated resume, seems to be a perfect fit for the organization. And if he does dominate in 2025, the 30-year-old could get that big contract next winter.