Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec has struggled immensely to begin the 2024 season, failing to register a single hit. That finally changed on Friday evening though against the Pittsburgh Pirates as Dalbec smacked a double to end a 0 for 19 slump.
After the game, Dalbec was asked about finally breaking through with a hit and he did sound slightly frustrated.
Via Chris Cotillo:
“I wouldn’t call it a slump, man. It’s fu**ing 18 at-bats or something. I’ve always been a slow starter, too, which is frustrating. There’s always next year to get off to a hot start.”
Dalbec also discussed his plan at the plate, even when he's not exactly ripping the cover off the baseball:
“Trying to take my walks and do damage when the opportunity presents itself. I’m not trying to chase hits or get three hits in one at-bat. I’ve been there and it’s not easy. I’m just hoping to build off today.”
The 28-year-old finished the game 1 for 3 with a walk. Despite trying to take his walks, Dalbec only has two free passes on the year in 24 plate appearances. Not exactly great. He's also struck out 13 times. A slow start, to say the least.
In fact, dating back to last year, he was 0 for 33, last getting a hit in late September. During that span, Bobby Dalbec had 21 strikeouts.
Injuries hurting Red Sox
The injury bug has bitten the Red Sox badly so far. Both Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers are hurt, while starter Nick Pivetta is also on the shelf. Since Devers is out, Dalbec has been playing third base. Alex Cora had high praise for him following Friday's contest:
“Bobby’s one of the best defensive third basemen in the organization, if not the best,” said manager Alex Cora. “We know that. We made plays. He had a good game today.”
And Dalbec himself is confident the bat will start to figure out as he continues to serve as a reliable defender for Boston:
“I’ve always taken pride in my defense,” he said. “(Former Red Sox minor league instructor) Darren Fenster said my bat would get me to the big leagues and my defense would keep me there.
“I’m not worried about my bat coming around. Everything feels really good. I’ve felt good throughout this whole thing, too.”
Per Baseball Savant, Bobby Dalbec has a career-low 33.3 hard hit percentage right now while his barrel percentage, which determines any ball that leaves the bat at 99 mph or higher, sits at zero. He's rarely squaring up anything.
For what it's worth, Dalbec's hit was a 357-foot opposite-field double. Hopefully, that can get him going here because the Red Sox certainly need it. Boston is just 4-6 in their last 10 games but does sit above .500 at 11-10. O'Neill (concussion) should return early next week from the 7-day IL, while Devers is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee. He won't be out too long, though.
The Red Sox continue a three-game set with Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park and finish up the series on Sunday.