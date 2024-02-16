The Red Sox are looking to add some versatility to their lineup.

The Boston Red Sox are still figuring out their perfect lineup entering the 2024 campaign. With a potential position change, the Red Sox would be given much more versatility in their roster construction.

Bobby Dalbec took reps with the outfielders on Friday, via Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. Dalbec spent some time in the outfield during his time at the Triple-A level in 2023. He received rave reviews for his work at that time, with his natural fit and arm being complimented by Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster.

Since making the jump to the majors in 2020, Dalbec has spent 248 of his 294 games playing first base. However, Boston now has Triston Casas in town. While Dalbec lost his spot defensively, the Red Sox are still trying to get his bat into the lineup. If he is able to play outfield, Dalbec would be a versatile reserve who can fill numerous different roles.

His work at the plate will still need to take a step forward for him to get a true opportunity though. His 2023 saw him appear in just 21 games, hitting .204 with a home run and an RBI. Over his entire MLB career, Dalbec has hit .231 with 46 home runs and 134 RBI.

Boston will have their first full team practice of spring training on Feb. 19. By then, perhaps the Red Sox will give up on their Bobby Dalbec experiment. But Casas isn't leaving the lineup anytime soon after his breakout 24 home run, 65 RBI 2023 campaign. If Dalbec wants to find his way back into the lineup, the outfield might be his best bet.