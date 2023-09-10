The Boston Red Sox found themselves on the wrong end of a surprising score on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Baltimore Orioles 13-12 even after amassing a staggering total of 23 hits throughout the contest.

As per ESPN Stats & Info, to date, the 1930 Phillies were the last team to record 23 hits and lose in nine innings. The Red Sox won't be happy to to attach their name in the history books for this record, which has now been scripted again after 93 years.

Except for Triston Casas, each Red Sox starter got a hit, which is truly remarkable. Seven starters had multi-hit games, and four players, namely Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Trevor Story, and Wilyer Abreu, managed to secure three hits or more.

For the team, the pitching side turned into a major liability. Only four innings were completed by starting pitcher Chris Sale, who gave up six earned runs. With an ERA of 4.88 and a record of 6-4, Sale's season has been an injury-plagued mess. The addition of six more earned runs by relievers resulted in a regrettable loss.

With their season record now at 72-70, the Red Sox are in fourth place in the American League East. With the team now 7.0 games behind the AL's third and final Wild Card spot, Boston appears set to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years under the leadership of manager Alex Cora and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. In both 2020 and 2022, the Red Sox ended up last in the division and could repeat that result this year.

The Red Sox will play the Orioles once more on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. Orioles youngster Grayson Rodriguez is set to pitch against Red Sox stud Brayan Bello. Rodriguez stands at 5-3 this year, while Bello has put up an impressive 11-8 mark.