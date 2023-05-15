A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is a man of the people. He showed that once again with a touching gesture on Sunday, as he hosted breast cancer survivors prior to the series finale at Fenway Park against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Today Chris Sale is hosting 22 breast cancer survivors & staff members of the New England chapter of @SusanGKomen for a special Mother’s Day game. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Btp0oa5Jxy — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2023

“MY ACE IS FOR THE PEOPLE,” Twitter user @ladyredsoxxx said in a comment ot the Red Sox’s post about Chris Sale’s charity work.

“The kid there, sad she had to go through it. Lucky everyone survived, massive W from Sale!” tweeted @ThunderrNYM.

“Classy move CS…..I’m sure it’s well appreciated,” said @RedSox4Life1960

A total of 22 women were recognized prior to the start of the game between the Red Sox and the visiting Cardinals. They were all also able to meet in person Chris Sale, who has been donating a suit each month for a cause since 2018.

“Breast cancer is a disease that has affected so many people, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to host this incredible group at Fenway Park on Mother’s Day,” said Chris Sale, per Jeff Gorra of 98.5. “My grandmother had breast cancer and that was a big reason for me to be involved.”

Sale and the Red Sox were not able to pull off a win against the Cards, though, as they fell to St. Louis, 9-1. Boston, which is now on a three-game losing skid, remains last in the American League East division with a 22-19 record.

The Red Sox will look to get back in the win column when they start a three-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.