The St. Louis Cardinals (15-25) go for the sweep against the Boston Red Sox (22-18) on Sunday night baseball! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Red Sox prediction and pick while we also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won by the Cardinals in comeback fashion. St. Louis scored three runs in the ninth inning off Kenley Jansen to get the win. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were a combined 7-10 with three runs scored. Arenado hit a home run in the game along with Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman. Connor Wong and Enmanuel Valdez homered in the game for the Red Sox. Even though Boston lost, James Paxton was solid in his first start in a Red Sox uniform. He went five innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine.

The Red Sox jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the three innings in game two. Rafael Devers and Rob Refsnyder had the RBI hits, but that was all the scoring the Red Sox would do. However, the Cardinals mounted another comeback. Arenado hit his second home run of the series to put the Cardinals on the board. St. Louis would score another three runs off Jansen in the ninth inning to complete the comeback and earn a 4-3 victory. Chris Sale was great on the mound for Boston as he went eight innings, struck out nine and allowed just one run on three hits.

Miles Mikolas will get the start for St. Louis while Corey Kluber will start for the Red Sox.

Here are the Cardinals-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Red Sox Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+126)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Red Sox

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have mounted two comebacks in this series, but they might not have to Sunday night. St. Louis is facing Kluber who is not having a great season. He has allowed 36 hits in 34 1/3 innings pitched and nine home runs. Kluber has allowed a home run in all of his starts this season, so the Cardinals should be able to put one or two over the fence. 37 of the Cardinals’ 49 home runs have come off of right-handed pitching. Kluber will leave a few over the heart of the plate and as long as St. Louis takes advantage of that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Jansen has two blown saves this series, so it could easily be the Red Sox going for the sweep in this game had that not happened. The Red Sox have been playing well, they just can not close games. Both starting pitchers have been lights out for Boston, so Kluber should be heavily prepared for this game. He has not pitched great this season, but he is coming off a start in which he earned the win. If Kluber can have a good game, the Red Sox should be able to stay in this game.

Mikolas has given up seven home runs on the season and he has given up the most hits of any MLB pitcher. He leaves a lot of pitches over the plate and allows hitters to take good swings. Mikolas has allowed seven or more hits in five of his eight outings this season. The Red Sox should be able to hit the ball around in this game and produce some runs.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This game could be pretty high scoring, so it will come down to which offense can stay hot throughout the game. Expect that to be the Red Sox as they avoid the sweep Sunday night.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-152), Over 10 (-115)