Lucas Giolito was recently dealt a brutal elbow injury update, but there was a glimmer of hope that the Boston Red Sox starting pitcher could return at some point in 2024. Unfortunately, Giolito is not expected to pitch at all this season after it was revealed that he will undergo elbow surgery on Tuesday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Giolito is dealing with a partially torn UCL. The type of surgery required has not yet been made available, but it will indeed keep Giolito out until at least 2025.
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million contract with Boston this past offseason. The fit made sense, as Giolito and the Red Sox were both in similar positions.
Boston missed the playoffs in 2023. Their roster featured question marks, especially within the starting rotation. They needed pitching help and Giolito was set to benefit the ball club.
Giolito, meanwhile, struggled during the second-half of 2023 after getting traded to the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on waivers by the Halos after just one month with the team, and the Cleveland Guardians claimed him. Giolito continued to struggle with Cleveland, however.
Still, he had pitched to a respectable 3.79 ERA with the Chicago White Sox to open the season before the trade, so the Red Sox were hopeful that he could find his rhythm once again.
The injury is just a devastating blow for both Lucas Giolito and the Sox. Giolito will try to return as soon as possible following the 2024 campaign, but there is no official injury timeline yet. The Red Sox will attempt to get enough production from their rotation to make noise in the talented American League East.
Boston will probably have a difficult time competing in such a deep division, though.