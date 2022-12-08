By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Another huge domino has fallen in MLB free agency, with the San Diego Padres landing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who last played for the Boston Red Sox. The Padres’ offer is seemingly so irresistible for Bogaerts. After all, it’s for 11 years and worth $280 million.

Once officially signed and finalized, the deal will be the longest ever inked in the majors by a player aged at least 30 years old, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Bogaerts' deal is the longest contract ever signed at age 30 or older. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 8, 2022

Bogaerts is clearly still in his prime. In 2022, his final season with the Red Sox, the Aruban infielder posted a triple slash line of .307/.377/.456 with an .833 OPS and 131 OPS+. He also earned his second in a row — fourth overall — All-Star nod.

The Red Sox signed Bogaerts to a six-year deal worth $120 million in 2019 but he declined the three-year player option worth $60 million last November, as he believed that he was going to get a much more lucrative deal in the free-agent market. He just got that from the Padres, who retained a deep pocket after missing out on Aaron Judge.

But since it’s 11 years long, the deal might not age well, especially once it gets to the back nine stretches when Bogaerts is closer to 40 than he is to 30. Nevertheless, the Padres are getting a spectacular player that will be inserted into their already-stacked batting order. The Padres still have the likes of Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. When all those guys are healthy, the Padres are going to be nightmares for opposing pitchers.

Bogaerts started playing in the majors in 2014, spending his first 10 seasons in the big leagues with the Red Sox.