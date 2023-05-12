Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Chaim Bloom in charge, the Boston Red Sox are always open to a trade. The Red Sox have found themselves in the trade market once more with their latest deal adding some extra infield depth from the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox have acquired Pablo Reyes, Oakland’s communications department announced. In return, Boston will send cash considerations to the A’s.

Reyes has appeared in 147 games at the major league level, spending time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers. He’s a .238 hitter with six home runs, 29 RBI and five stolen bases.

However, the infielder’s minor league numbers tell a much different story. Over his 11 years in the minors, Reyes has hit .274 with 67 home runs, 383 RBI and 140 stolen bases.

He was off to a solid start through his first 21 games at the AAA level this season. Reyes hit .257 with a home run, 10 RBI and three stolen bases. Since this was a minor league trade, Reyes will remain at the AAA level upon his arrival to Boston.

For the Red Sox, trading for Reyes is a worthwhile gamble. Their ‘cash considerations’ shouldn’t cost too much. Reyes is a player who has succeeded at the minor league level, but struggled in the majors. Perhaps a change of scenery could help Reyes improve.

Going on 30, Reyes won’t suddenly make the Red Sox World Series contenders. However, it didn’t cost too much to trade for him either. As the Red Sox look to continue improving, they’ll bring in Reyes for some extra depth. If the time calls for him to come to Boston, the Red Sox will hope his minor league stats finally translate in the MLB.