Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kenley Jansen picked up his 400th career save in the team’s 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, and his teammate Justin Turner took to Twitter to congratulate him.

“400 saves for the big guy! So proud of you brother and all the hard work you have put into this accomplishment! You’re now cemented in @mlb history and no one can take that away from you! 💪🏼 #99’s 😳 @kenleyjansen74” wrote Justin Turner on Twitter.

400 saves for the big guy! So proud of you brother and all the hard work you have put into this accomplishment! You’re are now cemented in @mlb history and no one can take that away from you! 💪🏽 #99’s 😳 @kenleyjansen74 pic.twitter.com/P9KDz6afuW pic.twitter.com/Plh4lDKgHe — Justin Turner (@redturn2) May 11, 2023

Kenley Jansen and Turner have had a relationship for years, as they spent a lot of time together as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 400th save for Jansen came against his former team in the Braves, a team in which he spent one year with in 2022.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jansen spent the prior 12 seasons as a member of the Dodgers as their closer for the majority of the time. Turner was with the Dodgers from 2014 through 2022, so he was a teammate of Jansen’s for all but one season. Now, they are both part of a Red Sox team that is surprising many with their performance so far this season.

Jansen’s 400th save has him seventh all time in saves in MLB history, just ahead of Craig Kimbrel who has 397 saves, according to Baseball Reference. He is the seventh player to ever reach 400 saves. He trails Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodriguez, John Franco and Billy Wagner. Rivera, Hoffmann and Smith are all in the hall of fame.

Whether or not Jansen is inducted one day, 400 saves puts him in an elite category.