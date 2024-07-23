Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is reportedly beginning to increase the intensity of his swings as he recovers from a rib injury, according to MLB.com. Casas is seemingly trending in a promising direction. Boston will continue to closely monitor his status on a day-to-day basis.

Casas, 24, has been limited to only 22 games played so far during the 2024 season. He is slashing .244/344/.513/.857 during that span. Casas was a popular breakout candidate heading into the new campaign, but injuries have played an unfortunate role for him.

Casas played well in 2023. He crushed 24 home runs and recorded an .856 OPS. The Red Sox did not play up to their expectations overall, but Casas displayed potential as the first baseman of the future. Boston is 53-46 in 2024 and they are hoping that Casas can return soon and help the team make a playoff run.

Red Sox hoping to contend in 2024

The Red Sox are seven games behind the first place Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Boston is in third place in the division, trailing Baltimore and the New York Yankees.

However, the Red Sox are just two games behind the Kansas City Royals for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Royals would be the three AL Wild Card teams if the season ended today. Boston has plenty of time to make up the difference, though.

Having important players such as Triston Casas return will be crucial if the Red Sox want to make a serious postseason run. There is also the possibility of Boston making a trade ahead of the upcoming 2024 deadline. The Red Sox have played fairly well in 2024 but they would still benefit from adding some more help to the roster.

Red Sox fans are excited as the ball club looks to contend. It will be interesting to see how aggressive they are ahead of the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the team will continue to monitor Casas' injury status as the first baseman attempts to return soon.