Rafael Devers served as the Boston Red Sox's third baseman for the majority of his healthy seven seasons. However, Boston brought in Alex Bregman this offseason, bumping Devers off of his normal spot in the hot corner. Alex Cora and the organization told their star slugger that he would be the team's designated hitter at the beginning of the season. However, an injury to Triston Casas left a hole at first base. When Cora asked Devers to fill the hole, the 28-year-old refused, making headlines in the process.

Weeks later, the Red Sox have turned to Abraham Toro to play at first base. After a dramatic few days around the team, Devers has settled back into his role and leads Boston's offense. A good showing against the New York Yankees this weekend would help the Red Sox re-enter the three-team race for second place in the American League East.

Despite their recent success, Cora does not anticipate Devers coming around to his point of view, according to Boston Globe writer Tim Healey.

“We talk, but he’s my DH,” the manager said about Devers' role.

Article Continues Below

The Red Sox can have success with Devers as their DH. However, his refusal to be flexible leaves Cora in a tough spot. With Casas out, Toro and Romy Gonzalez have done what they can at first base. Unfortunately, they do not offer the same power at the plate as Devers does.

The drama surrounding the Red Sox's star has spurred fans to request a trade. While that is unlikely, Boston finds themselves with some tough decisions to make this summer. Devers appears off the table as his dominant stretch continues, but the changes around him could be severe.

At this point in the season, Cora doubts that Devers will play defense at all in 2025, regardless of the position. Casas' return, along with Bregman being available at third will help him enter 2026 with confidence. It is not an issue now, but it could be something that the Red Sox address in the offseason. Whether that means a trade or Cora approaching Devers again has fans curious.