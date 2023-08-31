Legendary Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz has become the target of criminal activity again. Ortiz revealed several perpetrators hacked his phone and gained access to his bank account, per The Spun's Andrew Gould.

Ortiz posted a video and explained his situation in Spanish on Wednesday. He said the suspect made fraudulent charges and threatened to divulge Ortiz's personal details.

David Ortiz just announced on Instagram that he’s dealing with extortion from some people that hacked his phone and they’re trying to sell info about his personal life, they already found a way into his bank account. He’s already working with the FBI, DEA and the DR Police. pic.twitter.com/keRov4U6To — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) August 30, 2023

“I'm not making this video just because of the fear of what could come out. I'm also doing it to give you guys, my people, the heads-up not to involve yourself with this situation because (law enforcement agencies) are already taking action on these actions, which are completely illegal,” Ortiz said.

David Ortiz also added the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Dominican authorities are already trying to track down the perpetrators.

Ortiz received vindication on December 28, 2022. A Dominican judge found 10 individuals guilty in his attempted murder in the summer of 2019. The suspects shot Ortiz when in fact their intended target was a man named Sixto David Fernandez. The latter shared a table with the Red Sox legend in a Dominican restaurant. Regrettably, it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time for Ortiz.

Consequently, he underwent several surgeries and spent six weeks recuperating in a Boston area hospital after the shooting.

The judge sentenced two of the suspects to 30 years in jail. On the other hand, the eight other suspects received sentences between five and 20 years.

Despite some trying times after his retirement, Ortiz received further vindication when he entered the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 25, 2022.

Here's hoping David Ortiz will get the justice he deserves from his most recent ordeal.