The Boston Red Sox opened their 2024 campaign with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, and of course, Rafael Devers played a big role in the victory, as he recorded two hits on the night, one of which was a two-run homer that would prove to be the difference in the game. Ahead of their second game, though, Devers was a late scratch, and Boston's offense struggled to do anything, as they were shutout in a 1-0 defeat.
Devers' surprise injury was certainly a concern for fans given that the new season is only two games old, and all eyes on him as the Sox get ready for their next game against the Marines. Boston's lineup could certainly use their best masher, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to return to the lineup on Saturday.
Rafael Devers injury status vs. Mariners
Devers was ruled out with shoulder soreness on Friday night, and he's been listed by the team as day-to-day with the injury. With the season being so young, Devers didn't want to risk anything, and the hope was that taking a day off would help him feel better. However, it is still unknown how Devers is feeling, but he said if his shoulder responded well on Saturday, he'd likely find his way into the lineup.
While Boston's front office hasn't made many moves to improve their roster as of late, they did well to sign Devers to an 11-year, $331 million extension in 2023. Devers was solid as ever in 2023 (.271 BA, 33 HR, 100 RBI, .851 OPS), and he will have to continue hitting at a high clip if the Sox are going to be competitive throughout the year.
With Devers forced to sit out, Bobby Dalbec took his spot at third base for the night, and he will likely be called into action again if Devers is forced to miss more time. Dalbec went 0/3 with two strikeouts in place of Devers, but the team only mustered four hits as a whole on the night, so it's not like he was alone in his struggles.
For the time being, there's not much reason to be concerned with Devers' absence, but it would be rather eye-opening if he was forced to miss another game on Saturday. It makes sense to be cautious with him since the season has only just gotten underway, but the more time he's forced to miss, the more concern there will be surrounding the injury.
Devers is a question mark to play for Boston in this one as of right now, but it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him return to action. If he's forced to sit out again, though, some alarm bells will certainly begin ringing in Boston.