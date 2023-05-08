Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

James Paxton hasn’t pitched in an MLB game for the Boston Red Sox or any team since 2021. But after the Red Sox patiently waited, Paxton looks poised to finally make his return.

The Red Sox have returned Paxton from his rehab assignment, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Paxton will now join the team and is poised to pitch within the week. While no set date has been set, Paxton is on track to face the St. Louis Cardinals at some point during the Red Sox’ weekend series.

Paxton underwent Tommy John surgery as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 2021. While Boston went on to sign him, he didn’t pitch for the team in 2022. Heading into the 2023 season, Paxton dealt with a hamstring strain.

The left-hander is now over the hamstring injury and on track to rejoin the Red Sox. However, his numbers during his rehab assignment are a bit worrisome. Paxton held a 6.23 ERA with a 26/16 K/BB ratio over his 21.2 innings.

Still, Paxton is coming back from a huge layoff. After not pitching for a while, it may take time for Paxton to get fully up to speed. Once he does, the Red Sox are counting on him for quality innings out of their rotation.

James Paxton has appeared in 137 games of his nine-year MLB career. He holds a 57-33 career record with a 3.59 ERA and a 831/231 K/BB ratio.

The Red Sox clearly believed in Paxton’s potential when they signed him in the midst of his Tommy John surgery. After two years away, Paxton is ready to make sure Boston’s gamble pays off.