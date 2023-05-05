Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Chaim Bloom in charge, the Boston Red Sox have been open to trades. The Red Sox latest trade saw Boston acquire a relief pitcher on a hot streak from the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox have traded for right-hander Zack Littell, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. In return, the Rangers will receive cash considerations.

Littell was pitching at the AAA level thus far this season, appearing in eight games. He held a 2-0 record with an impressive 2.25 ERA and 16/2 K/BB ratio. While he’ll remain in the minor leagues for now, Boston will hope Littell’s strong momentum will continue if he gets a call to the MLB.

Prior to this season, Littell was a member of the San Francisco Giants. He spent two years there after beginning his career with the Minnesota Twins. Overall, Littell has appeared in 145 major league games, holding a career 4.08 ERA and 151/60 K/BB ratio.

Boston’s bullpen has had their highs and lows throughout the season. Their 3.44 ERA ranks seventh in the MLB. However, their .237 opponent’s batting average and 111 strikeouts both rank 19th.

Zack Littell won’t suddenly turn the Red Sox bullpen into world beaters. However, he has gotten off to a strong start to the season. Already having MLB experience, he could be in line for a call up if he keeps producing. His strikeout numbers would certainly help Boston’s pen.

The Red Sox are currently 19-14 on the season, although they still trail the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. They’re sure to augment their roster much more throughout the year. But for now, Boston is excited to get Littell.